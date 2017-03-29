Soccer: Young Italy rally to sink Netherlands

Rome, March 29 - A young Italy side came from behind to beat the Netherlands 2-1 in a friendly in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Coach Gian Piero Ventura gave five players their Azzurri debuts and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma took over from Gianluigi Buffon to become the youngest goalkeeper to start for the national team at the age of 18 and 31 days. The hosts took the lead early on when Alessio Romagnoli deflected the goal into his own net after the ball ricocheted around the area. But Eder hit back almost immediately, thrashing the ball home from outside the box. Defender Leonardo Bonucci touched in a loose ball from close range after a corner in the 32nd minute to clinch the win. "Italy are famous for being bland and not showing heart in friendlies but today we showed heart and soul," said Ventura. "We only had two days to prepare and the boys were fantastic". Italy beat Albania 2-0 in Palermo on Friday to stay level with Spain at the top of European World Cup qualifying Group G with 13 points from five games.