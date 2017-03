Elderly couple found dead in likely murder-suicide

Naples, March 29 - Carabinieri police overnight found the corpses of Gennaro Merola, 80, and his wife, Gerarda Di Pietroe, 77, sources said Wednesday. The man was found on the pavement outside their home in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, near Caserta, presumably after throwing himself off the balcony of their home. His wife's body was found with clear signs of violence on her face, probably from being struck with blunt object, on their bed.