Police shift protestors from TAP site

Melendugno, March 29 - Police forcibly removed protestors, one by one, away from the entry gates to the work site in Melendugno, in the southern Puglia region, for a tunnel for the TAP project on Wednesday. One person suffered a bad turn and Melendugno Mayor Marco Potì quarrelled with police after officers told him to move away as he was giving an interview to a local TV station. Several people were injured Tuesday when protesters against the removal of olive trees for the TransAdriatic Pipeline (TAP) clashed with police.