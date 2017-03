Soccer: Totti marks 24th anniversary of Serie A debut

Rome, March 28 - Roma icon Francesco Totti on Tuesday marked the 24th anniversary of his Serie A debut at the age of 16. "24 years ago my debut in Serie A...I was really a beardless youth! A thousand thanks for your affection!" tweeted the 40-year-old Roma captain in a Twitter post accompanied by a photo of the occasion. Totti came on in the 87th minute of a game at Brescia, for Ruggero Rizzitelli, under late coach Vujadin Boskov. Roma published the "24 milestones reached by the skipper" and also a quiz in which admirers could gauge their level of 'Tottismo'.