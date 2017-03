At least 40 hurt after coach hits lorry (2)

Bologna, March 28 - At least 40 people were hurt, two seriously, when a coach full of people crashed into a lorry on the A1-A14 motorway link near Bologna Tuesday. Motorway company Autostrade advises those travelling towards the Bologna-Taranto motorway to access the A14 at Bologna Fiera, while those coming from the Milan-Naples AI Autostrada del Sole should leave at Bologna Casalecchio. There were kilometres-long tailbacks from the scene of the crash.