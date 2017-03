Heritage groups protest agst new Rome lighting

Rome, March 28 - Some of Italy's top heritage groups on Tuesday appealed to Culture Minister Dario Franceschini and Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi against new street lighting being installed in the Italian capital. The new, energy-saving LED lighting "spoils" Rome's urban landscape, "obscuring" monuments as well as dazzling people, said Legambiente, FAI, Comitato per la Bellezza and Italia Nostra. Some culturally significant lights designed by artist Duilio Cambellotti were also being replaced on bridges, they said. They "urgently" appealed to Raggi to reverse the decision taken by her predecessor Ignazio Marino.