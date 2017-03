New autopsy for Valencia Erasmus student (2)

Ancona, March 28 - A fresh autopsy has been ordered on a 24-year-old Turin university engineering student from the Marche town of Fermo, in Valencia on an Erasmus scholarship, whose death was wrapped up as suicide by Spanish police in two days after he was found with a knife in his chest in the Spanish city Sunday. Valencia police said Giacomo Nicolai inflicted three stab wounds in his chest, including the last one that killed him. Nicolai, who was said to be very happy in his studies, spent his last night at a party with neighbours, Italian judicial sources said Tuesday. He left no suicide note. An Italian probe has been opened against person or persons unknown. The autopsy and toxicological tests will be carried out on Thursday.