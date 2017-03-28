Poletti in fresh storm over soccer-not-CV comments (2)

Rome, March 28 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti is at the centre of a fresh storm after suggesting it may be more important for job hunters to network by playing soccer than to send out CVs. On Monday the minister told students at a professional high school in Bologna that "the relationship of trust is an increasingly essential issue" in a job hunt, adding that more opportunities are created "playing 5-a-side football than sending out CVs". The comments came under heavy fire from many quarters, attacks which Poletti said were in bad faith. "I did not belittle the value of the CV, but I stressed the importance of a relationship of trust that can develop outside the school context," he said. Poletti was in the middle of a similar storm on January, when he apologised for saying it's better not to have some young people who go abroad for work "under your feet". At the time, he said he was trying to stress that young people who emigrate are not necessarily the people with the most skills. Matteo Salvini, the leader of the rightwing populist anti-immigrant and anti-euro Northern League, called on Poletti to quit on Tuesday. "The deplorable Labour Minister Poletti yesterday told students in Bologna that it is better to play five-a-side football that send CVs," said Salvini. "He's the same guy that said it was better not to have young Italians forced to go abroad to seek work under your feet. "Resignation, shame, apologies and resignation". Northern League Senators protested against the minister in the upper chamber, waving placards saying "Poletti should apologise".