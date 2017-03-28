Rome

Poletti in fresh storm over soccer-not-CV comments (2)

Labour minister says relations of trust crucial for job hunters

Poletti in fresh storm over soccer-not-CV comments (2)

Rome, March 28 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti is at the centre of a fresh storm after suggesting it may be more important for job hunters to network by playing soccer than to send out CVs. On Monday the minister told students at a professional high school in Bologna that "the relationship of trust is an increasingly essential issue" in a job hunt, adding that more opportunities are created "playing 5-a-side football than sending out CVs". The comments came under heavy fire from many quarters, attacks which Poletti said were in bad faith. "I did not belittle the value of the CV, but I stressed the importance of a relationship of trust that can develop outside the school context," he said. Poletti was in the middle of a similar storm on January, when he apologised for saying it's better not to have some young people who go abroad for work "under your feet". At the time, he said he was trying to stress that young people who emigrate are not necessarily the people with the most skills. Matteo Salvini, the leader of the rightwing populist anti-immigrant and anti-euro Northern League, called on Poletti to quit on Tuesday. "The deplorable Labour Minister Poletti yesterday told students in Bologna that it is better to play five-a-side football that send CVs," said Salvini. "He's the same guy that said it was better not to have young Italians forced to go abroad to seek work under your feet. "Resignation, shame, apologies and resignation". Northern League Senators protested against the minister in the upper chamber, waving placards saying "Poletti should apologise".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

Le chiamate degli amici della quarantaduenne di Cirò Marina al vaglio del RacisOmicidio Lettieri, gli indagati e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

di Margherita Esposito

Scacco al clan Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Scacco al clan di Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Parto d’emergenza sulla 106, la "strada della morte"

Parto d’emergenza sulla 106, la "strada della morte"

di Eleonora Delfino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33