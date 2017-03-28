Man, 50, kills mother and calls police in Rome

Rome, March 28 - A 50-year-old (and not 66-year-old as previously reported) Roman man killed his mother, hid her body in a space between walls at their house at in the southern Casal Palocco suburb, and then called the police to say what he had done Tuesday, judicial sources said. Police found the body and took the man to a Carabinieri barracks for questioning. The victim was named as Maria Grazia Cornero, 80. The son, Gianluca Sari, 50, was said to have psychiatric problems and had been in care at a psychiatric outpatients' centre at Ostia for years.