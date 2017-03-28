Man, 50, kills mother and calls police in Rome

Rome
28/03/2017
Rome, March 28 - A 50-year-old (and not 66-year-old as previously reported) Roman man killed his mother, hid her body in a space between walls at their house at in the southern Casal Palocco suburb, and then called the police to say what he had done Tuesday, judicial sources said. Police found the body and took the man to a Carabinieri barracks for questioning. The victim was named as Maria Grazia Cornero, 80. The son, Gianluca Sari, 50, was said to have psychiatric problems and had been in care at a psychiatric outpatients' centre at Ostia for years.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari
di Margherita Esposito
Parto d’emergenza sulla 106, la "strada della morte"
di Eleonora Delfino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online