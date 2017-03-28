Motion to sack CONSIP execs to be discussed (3)

Rome, March 28 - A motion to discuss the dismissal of the heads of the civil-service procurement agency CONSIP amid a graft probe was approved by the Senate after 73 opposition Senators signed it Tuesday. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan recently said CONSIP CEO Luigi Marroni's job was safe despite the probe, and Sports Minister Luca Lotti survived a no-confidence vote for his alleged role in tipping off Marroni to the probe. The father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, Tiziano, is also under investigation in the probe, for alleged influence peddling. The elder Renzi allegedly got promises of money in monthly instalments along with a pharmaceuticals businessman, Carlo Russo. A high-profile Campanian businessman, Alfredo Romeo, has been arrested on suspicion of bribing CONSIP managers in order to get contracts. One of the managers, Marco Gasparri, has been placed under investigation for allegedly taking bribes from Romeo. Carabinieri and finance police also conducted a series searches related to Italo Bocchino, a former lawmaker for the now-defunct centre-right People of Freedom Party (PdL). Marroni was handpicked by Renzi when he was premier.