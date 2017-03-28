Rome

Gentiloni says EU flexibility possible, necessary (2)

Debate not just about Italy, says premier

Gentiloni says EU flexibility possible, necessary (2)

Rome, March 28 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that it is necessary to obtain greater flexibility in the application of European Union budget rules. "We have to be certain that a debate is taking pace about the margins of the Stability Pact and it does not just concern Italy," Gentiloni said. "It will go on over the next few months and we will take part because it is not just possible, but necessary in a time when growth should be encouraged". Italy is currently preparing a budget adjustment of around 3.4 billion euros after the European Commission demanded that it reduce its structural deficit by an additional 0.2% of GDP by the end of April to avert infringement procedures.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

Le chiamate degli amici della quarantaduenne di Cirò Marina al vaglio del RacisOmicidio Lettieri, gli indagati e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

di Margherita Esposito

Scacco al clan Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Scacco al clan di Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Parto d’emergenza sulla 106, la "strada della morte"

Parto d’emergenza sulla 106, la "strada della morte"

di Eleonora Delfino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33