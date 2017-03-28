Gentiloni says EU flexibility possible, necessary (2)

Rome
28/03/2017
Rome, March 28 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that it is necessary to obtain greater flexibility in the application of European Union budget rules. "We have to be certain that a debate is taking pace about the margins of the Stability Pact and it does not just concern Italy," Gentiloni said. "It will go on over the next few months and we will take part because it is not just possible, but necessary in a time when growth should be encouraged". Italy is currently preparing a budget adjustment of around 3.4 billion euros after the European Commission demanded that it reduce its structural deficit by an additional 0.2% of GDP by the end of April to avert infringement procedures.
