Soccer: Olimpico barriers to be removed for Cup Rome derby

Rome, March 28 - Controversial barriers dividing the 'curve' end stands of the Stadio Olimpico are set to be removed before next week's Italian Cup semi-final second leg between city rivals AS Roma and Lazio, sources said Tuesday. The barriers splitting the end stands were installed in 2015 after several episodes of crowd trouble in Rome in recent years. They are hugely unpopular with the 'ultra' hardcore fans of Roma and Lazio, who fill the Curva Sud and Curva Nord respectively and have staged a series of boycotts in protest. Work to remove the barriers is set to start on Wednesday and should be completed on the morning of April 4, in time for the Cup derby later in the day. Roma are trying to reverse a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

