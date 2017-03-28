Deposed M5S Genoa mayoral winner appeals to TAR (2)

Genoa
28/03/2017
Genoa, March 28 - The winner of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) online poll to be Genoa mayoral candidate, Marika Cassimatis, on Tuesday appealed to the Regional Administrative Court (TAR) of Liguria against M5S leader Beppe Grillo's decision to replace her with a candidate more to his liking. The TAR suit asks for her and her list to be reinstated. Cassimatis has already filed a defamation suit against Grillo and M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista, and now says she has filed another suit because of physical threats she received the day after she won the poll. Grillo announced that he was dropping Cassimatis on March 17. On his blog, Grillo said the movement had "no space for those who are only looking for a post". He also said that many people on Cassimatis' electoral list had "repeatedly and continually damaged the image of the Movement". Grillo then approved Luca Pirondini, who placed second in the poll that Cassimatis won.
