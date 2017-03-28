Genoa

Deposed M5S Genoa mayoral winner appeals to TAR (2)

Also files suit over physical threats

Deposed M5S Genoa mayoral winner appeals to TAR (2)

Genoa, March 28 - The winner of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) online poll to be Genoa mayoral candidate, Marika Cassimatis, on Tuesday appealed to the Regional Administrative Court (TAR) of Liguria against M5S leader Beppe Grillo's decision to replace her with a candidate more to his liking. The TAR suit asks for her and her list to be reinstated. Cassimatis has already filed a defamation suit against Grillo and M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista, and now says she has filed another suit because of physical threats she received the day after she won the poll. Grillo announced that he was dropping Cassimatis on March 17. On his blog, Grillo said the movement had "no space for those who are only looking for a post". He also said that many people on Cassimatis' electoral list had "repeatedly and continually damaged the image of the Movement". Grillo then approved Luca Pirondini, who placed second in the poll that Cassimatis won.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

Le chiamate degli amici della quarantaduenne di Cirò Marina al vaglio del RacisOmicidio Lettieri, gli indagati e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

di Margherita Esposito

Scacco al clan Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Scacco al clan di Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Parto d’emergenza sulla 106, la "strada della morte"

Parto d’emergenza sulla 106, la "strada della morte"

di Eleonora Delfino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33