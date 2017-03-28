Probe into Sempio for Poggi murder dismissed (2)

Milan, March 28 - A preliminary investigations judge on Tuesday dismissed a probe into a suspected alternative killer of Chiara Poggi, the 26-year-old killed in the Italian town of Garlasco in 2007. The new probe, which started last year, looked at the possibility that Poggi's killer may have been a friend of her brother's, Andrea Sempio and not her boyfriend at the time Alberto Stasi, who was convicted of the crime. Stasi's defence team presented DNA evidence allegedly linking Sempio to the murder. But the judge, Fabio Lambertucci, on Tuesday dismissed the team's work as "insubstantial". When Stasi's team pout forward Sempio as the 'real' killer last year, Poggi's family rejected the idea that Stasi was not the man who had killed their daughter. "The only person (responsible) has already been convicted by an irrevocable sentence issued in the name of the Italian people," the Poggi family lawyers said. In the case dismissed Tuesday, the Pavia prosecutor's office upheld a request from Stasi's mother to reopen the murder case. Sempio was put under investigation in the fresh probe after traces of his DNA were, according to an analysis ordered by the defence team, found under the victim's nails. The Poggi family lawyers, Gian Luigi Tizzoni and Francesco Compagna, said in a statement that Italy's supreme Court of Cassation acknowledged that expert analysis during the trial regarding DNA under the victim's fingernails showed that "it wasn't possible to make any consideration on the topic of identity or of exclusion, as the defendant's defense team has acknowledged several times".