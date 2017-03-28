Rome

Gentiloni pledges 1 bn a yr for 3 yrs in quake decree

Premier hopes to devote more money to reconstruction

Rome, March 28 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that his government will approve a new decree in the coming weeks allocating at least one billion euros a year for three years to the reconstruction of parts of central Italy devastated by recent earthquakes. "I said that we will allocate at least one billion euros a year for three years, but we are working to have as much funding as possible," Gentiloni said after meeting the governors of the affected regions. "The government will announce the way in which this fund will be used in April".

