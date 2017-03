'Ndrangheta boss 'disassociates self' from Mob (3)

Turin, March 28 - A suspected Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia boss on trial for alleged infiltration of the Piedmont economy on Tuesday said he had '"disassociated himself" from 'Ndrangheta. Saverio Dominello told a court in the High Piedmont trial that he had distanced himself from the mafia. Dominello is the father of Rocco Dominello, a suspected 'Ndrangheta boss accused of contacting Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli over ticket touting for ultra fan groups. No member of Juve's staff or management is under investigation in the case. Juve is not standing as civil plaintiff. Agnelli has denied Rocco Dominell's claims that they met. Testifying in court, Saverio Dominello said he was "trash" and people like the Agnellis "would never have come into contact with trash". photo: Agnelli