Rome

Minzolini hands in resignation to Senate (2)

FI man quit despite being saved by ejection after conviction

Minzolini hands in resignation to Senate (2)

Rome, March 28 - Augusto Minzolini, a prominent member of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party, handed in his resignation as a lawmaker to the Senate on Tuesday. The Upper House will now have to decide whether to accept the resignation. Minzolini announced he would quit earlier this month even though the Senate had saved him from ejection under a 2012 law mandating an office ban in the wake of a definitive conviction. The Senate immunity panel had approved the ejection because he was definitively convicted by the supreme Cassation Court of embezzlement over the use of his RAI State broadcaster credit card in 2015. Minzolini, a friend of FI chief Berlusconi, is the former editor of RAI's flagship news show TG1.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Scacco al clan Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Scacco al clan di Mangialupi, 21 arresti

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

Le chiamate degli amici della quarantaduenne di Cirò Marina al vaglio del RacisOmicidio Lettieri, gli indagati e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

di Margherita Esposito

Parto d’emergenza sulla 106, la "strada della morte"

Parto d’emergenza sulla 106, la "strada della morte"

di Eleonora Delfino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33