Plot to steal Enzo Ferrari's body foiled

Nuoro, March 28 - Carabinieri police on Tuesday dismantled a gang dedicated to armed robbery, extortion and arms and drug trafficking in Sardinia and northern Italy, in the process foiling a plot to steal Enzo Ferrari's body, sources said. Helicopters and parachute regiment officers were part of a massive operation to execute 34 arrest warrants. Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari's body lays to rest in a cemetery in Modena. Gang members had allegedly conducted several inspections of the site in view of a robbery to obtain the payment of a ransom for its return.