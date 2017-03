Pope says world without nuclear weapons is possible

Vatican City, March 28 - Pope Francis said a world without nuclear weapons is possible in a message to the United Nations conference seeking to bring this about. "It is an exercise in hope and it is my wish that it may also constitute a decisive step along the road towards a world without nuclear weapons," the message read. "Although this is a significantly complex and long-term goal, it is not beyond our reach". He also pointed out that money currently spent on nuclear weapons could be used for "the promotion of peace and integral human development, as well as the fight against poverty".