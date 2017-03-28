Two detained for beating young man to death outside club

Rome, March 28 - Two people suspected of inflicting the fatal injuries on Emanuele Morganti, a 20-year-old who was beaten to death outside a night club at the weekend, have been detained, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Morganti died in hospital on Sunday following the attack on the night between Friday and Saturday in Alatri, in the province of Frosinone, near Rome. "The two people detained are those who committed the lethal attack that caused the fatal head injuries," Frosinone chief prosecutor Giuseppe De Falco told a press conference. "Very grave evidence has been collected against the two people who have been detained in Rome. There is univocal evidence from the reconstructions of their violent conduct on the final phase". De Falco said the beating was caused by a row over a drink and refuted reports that an altercation with an Albanian national had triggered the incident. "This case is appallingly serious because futile motives, a row over a drink, led to the death of a good, innocent lad," he said. "It all stemmed from a row in the disco and not with a young Albanian."