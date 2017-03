Deadly beating sparked by row over drink - prosecutor

Frosinone, March 28 - Frosinone chief prosecutor Giuseppe De Falco said Monday that the beating outside a night club that led to the death of 20-year-old Emanuele Morganti last weekend was caused by a row over a drink. De Falco also refuted reports that a row with an Albanian national had triggered the incident. "This case is appallingly serious because futile motives, a row over a drink, led to the death of a good, innocent lad," De Falco told a press conference. "It all stemmed from a row in the disco and not with a young Albanian."