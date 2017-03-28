Virzì's Like Crazy triumphs at Donatello awards

Rome, March 28 - Paolo Virzì's Like Crazy (La Pazza Gioia) was the biggest winner at the 2017 David di Donatello awards, Italy's equivalent of the Oscars, on Monday night. The story of two women who run away from a mental institution won best film, best director and the best actress prize for Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, along with the awards for set design and best hairstyling. Stefano Accorsi took the best actor gong for his performance in motor-sport drama Italian Race (Veloce come il Vento). Director and actor Roberto Benigni got a standing ovation as he received a lifetime achievement Donatello award. Benigni, best known outside Italy for the Oscar-winning Holocaust comedy Life Is Beautiful, dedicated the award to his wife, actress Nicoletta Braschi, and hailed Italian cinema as "the greatest in the world".