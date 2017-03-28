Two detained over young man beaten to death outside club

Rome, March 28 - At least two of the nine people being probed over the case of Emanuele Morganti, a 20-year-old who was beaten to death outside a night club at the weekend, have been detained, sources said. Carabinieri police are examining video footage of the square in Alatri, in the province of Frosinone, near Rome, where the beating took place. The incident reportedly ensued after Morganti reacted to insults directed at his girlfriend. Morganti died in hospital on Sunday following the attack on the night between Friday and Saturday.