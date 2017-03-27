Council of State OK's TAP pipeline (3)

Rome

Rome, March 27 - The Council of State on Monday greenlit the TransAdriatic Pipeline (TAP), rejecting appeals from the Puglia regional government. The Council of State ruled that the TAP project had provided sufficient details on the environmental impact of the project. TAP aims to bring Caspian natural gas to Europe. Puglian olive groves have been recently uprooted to make way for the pipeline, sparking 'No TAP' protests. The Council of State is Italy's top administrative court, arbitrating cases concerning the State administration and the government.

