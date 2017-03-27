Austria to pull out of EU relocation scheme (2)

Bolzano
27/03/2017
Bolzano, March 27 - Austria is set to decide Tuesday to pull out of the EU's migrant relocation scheme, sources said Monday after Defence Minister Hanz Doskozil's proposal was welcomed by Interior Minister Wolfgag Sobotka. Doskozil said Vienna had "more than respected" its European obligations. Vienna has been threatening to pull out of the scheme for some time citing "uncontrolled" migration into Italy. Doskozil said Thursday Austria would not take in refugees from Italy. "As long as there is illegal and uncontrolled immigration, and Austria is strongly hit, there can be no further legal away for asylum seekers," he told the APA news agency. There were some 36,000 asylum applications in Austria in 2016 compared to Italy's 120,000 or so, making Austria doubly affected compared to Italy in terms of population size.
