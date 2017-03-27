La Spezia

Italian killed while being robbed in New Zealand (2)

3 arrests inc 16-year-old boy

Italian killed while being robbed in New Zealand

La Spezia, March 27 - A 65-year-old Italian, Pierclaudio Raviola, a school bus driver originally from La Spezia, was killed while being robbed by two men and a 16-year-old boy in a car park in New Zealand last Thursday, sources said Monday. The three were arrested. The adults were named as Deborah Jean Tihema, 38, and Cyle Robert Jetson, 20. The boy was not named. The Italian embassy in Wellington is providing assistance to Raviola's family along with the foreign ministry. The New Zealand Herald said the man, who settled in the country 20 years ago, was set upon in a car park in Christchurch. A policeman found him in serious condition due to deep head wounds. Raviola, who was well known in La Spezia, where his ex-wife lives, was taken to hospital and operated on, and then put into a drug-induced coma, but died three days later. The three accused of murdering him appeared in court Monday.

