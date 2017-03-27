Rome

'Very difficult' Alitalia situation - Poletti (2)

'Will work intensely' over coming days

'Very difficult' Alitalia situation - Poletti (2)

Rome, March 27 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti emerged from talks at the industry ministry between the government and Aitalia management and unions Monday to say "it is a very difficult situation". He said "we will work very intensely over the next few days", when more meetings are scheduled. Union said they saw little room for an improvement in the plan this wek and confirmed a strike for April 5. Incoming Executive Chairman Luigi Gubitosi was said to have ruled out that "Aliatlia's only problem is labour costs". Alitalia has presented a cost-cutting business plan to try to turn around the loss-making former national carrier. Some 2,000 ground-staff job cuts are envisaged.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Scacco al clan Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Scacco al clan di Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Le chiamate degli amici della quarantaduenne di Cirò Marina al vaglio del RacisOmicidio Lettieri, gli indagati e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

di Margherita Esposito

Diciassettenne messinese a "Italia's Got Talent"

Diciassettenne messinese a "Italia's Got Talent"

Bimbo cade da scala mentre gioca, morto

Bimbo cade da scala mentre gioca, morto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33