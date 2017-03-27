'Very difficult' Alitalia situation - Poletti (2)

Rome, March 27 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti emerged from talks at the industry ministry between the government and Aitalia management and unions Monday to say "it is a very difficult situation". He said "we will work very intensely over the next few days", when more meetings are scheduled. Union said they saw little room for an improvement in the plan this wek and confirmed a strike for April 5. Incoming Executive Chairman Luigi Gubitosi was said to have ruled out that "Aliatlia's only problem is labour costs". Alitalia has presented a cost-cutting business plan to try to turn around the loss-making former national carrier. Some 2,000 ground-staff job cuts are envisaged.