Gentiloni meets Sky execs, hopes for solution (2)

Rome
27/03/2017
Rome, March 27 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday saw Sky's Europe head Jeremy Darroch and Sky Italia chief Andrea Zappia and voiced the hope that job losses linked to a planned news service move from Rome to Milan could be averted. Gentiloni welcomed Sky's continued investment in "audiovisual content and new technologies" in Italy, at a time of "profound transformation at the international level". Pope Francis said earlier this month that cutting jobs for "unclear manoeuvres" is a "very grave" sin and voiced the hope that jobs cuts at Sky Italia amid the planned move to Milan could be averted. The plan envisages 200 lay-offs and 300 enforced transfers by the end of this year.
