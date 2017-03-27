6,000 migrants to be relocated from Italy - Avramopoulos

Brussels, March 27 - Some 6,000 asylum seekers have been registered in Italy and are eligible for relocation, while there are 20,000 to be relocated from Greece, European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said after an EU interior ministers' meeting Monday, adding that "the number may still increase". Avramopoulos said "there are no longer any excuses. The member States must implement the relocation policy and with Spring there is no time to lose". He set a monthly goal of 3,000 transfers from Greece and 1,500 from Italy.