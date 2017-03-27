6,000 migrants to be relocated from Italy - Avramopoulos

Brussels
27/03/2017
Brussels, March 27 - Some 6,000 asylum seekers have been registered in Italy and are eligible for relocation, while there are 20,000 to be relocated from Greece, European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said after an EU interior ministers' meeting Monday, adding that "the number may still increase". Avramopoulos said "there are no longer any excuses. The member States must implement the relocation policy and with Spring there is no time to lose". He set a monthly goal of 3,000 transfers from Greece and 1,500 from Italy.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online