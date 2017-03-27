Soccer: Sarri gets Golden Bench (2)

Rome

'Nice to beat Allegri for once'

Rome, March 27 Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri on Monday got the Golden Bench award for best Serie A coach in 2016. "For once it's nice to beat Massimiliano (Allegri)," he said in reference to the Juventus coach who won everything on the domestic front last year. Sarri said he thought he had got the award "because it's given by coaches and five years ago I was coaching in Serie C." Allegri, who won the award for the last two years, tweeted "sincere compliments to my friend Maurizio for the Golden Bench, a result that rewards his daily work on the field!" Sarri beat Allegri by three votes, 25 to 22. Napoli, who are 10 points behind Juve in Serie A in third, face Allegri's men at the San Paolo on Sunday and then again in an Italian Cup semi-final second leg on April 5, where the Bianconeri have a 3-1 lead from the first leg at Juventus Stadium.

