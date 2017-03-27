Father kills self after murdering his two children (2)

Bolzano
27/03/2017
Bolzano, March 27 - A father killed himself Monday after murdering his two children, aged two and a half and four, in a flat in the centre of Trento. The man's body was found at the bottom of a gully outside the northern Italian city. Police said he had thrown himself off to his death. The mother said economic problems linked to the purchase of a new flat may have been linked to the murders.
