Bolzano

Father kills self after murdering his two children (2)

Aged two and a half, four

Father kills self after murdering his two children (2)

Bolzano, March 27 - A father killed himself Monday after murdering his two children, aged two and a half and four, in a flat in the centre of Trento. The man's body was found at the bottom of a gully outside the northern Italian city. Police said he had thrown himself off to his death. The mother said economic problems linked to the purchase of a new flat may have been linked to the murders.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Scacco al clan Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Scacco al clan di Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Le chiamate degli amici della quarantaduenne di Cirò Marina al vaglio del RacisOmicidio Lettieri, gli indagati e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

di Margherita Esposito

Diciassettenne messinese a "Italia's Got Talent"

Diciassettenne messinese a "Italia's Got Talent"

Bimbo cade da scala mentre gioca, morto

Bimbo cade da scala mentre gioca, morto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33