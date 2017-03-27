Rome

First scorpion fish spotted off Italy

Dangerous invasive tropical species seen off Sicily

First scorpion fish spotted off Italy

Rome, March 27 - The first scorpion fish, a highly dangerous tropical invasive species that arrived in the eastern Mediterranean some years ago, has now been spotted off Italy, marine experts said Monday. Writing in Bioinvasion Records, the team from Italian marine institute ISPRA, the National Research Council and the American University in Beirut said the first scorpion fish was seen in the Venicari Marine Reserve off Sicily. Experts had been on the alert since one of the unwelcome guests was seen off Tunisia in October. The scorpionfish are a family of mostly marine fish that includes many of the world's most venomous species. As the name suggests, scorpionfish have a type of "sting" in the form of sharp spines coated with venomous mucus. The family is a large one, with hundreds of members. They are widespread in tropical and temperate seas, but mostly found in the Indo-Pacific.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Scacco al clan Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Scacco al clan di Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Le chiamate degli amici della quarantaduenne di Cirò Marina al vaglio del RacisOmicidio Lettieri, gli indagati e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

di Margherita Esposito

Diciassettenne messinese a "Italia's Got Talent"

Diciassettenne messinese a "Italia's Got Talent"

Bimbo cade da scala mentre gioca, morto

Bimbo cade da scala mentre gioca, morto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33