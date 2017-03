'Very difficult' Alitalia situation - Poletti

Rome, March 27 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti emerged from talks at the industry ministry between the government and Aitalia management and unions Monday to say "it is a very difficult situation". He said "we will work very intensely over the next few days", when more meetings are scheduled. Alitalia has presented a cost-cutting business plan to try to turn around the loss-making former national carrier. Some 2,000 ground-staff job cuts are envisaged.