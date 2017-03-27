2-yr-term asked for Bossi

Milan, March 27 - A Milan prosecutor on Monday asked for a two-year, three-month jail term for veteran former Northern League leader Umberto Bossi for misappropriation of public funds. Bossi, 75, is accused of taking money when he was head of the formerly secessionist group. The prosecutor asked for a one-and-a-half-year term for Bossi's son Renzo on the same charges, and two and a half years for former League treasurer Francesco Belsito.