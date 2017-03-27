Italy still blackmailing us on migrants says Hungary (2)

Rome, March 27 - The Hungarian government spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, on Monday said over the relocation of migrants that "Italy has blackmailed us and is continuing to do so by putting political pressure on us and the rest of of the countries of central and eastern Europe". Kovacs said the previous government led by Matteo Renzi "gave us lessons on how to apply the rules and respect EU values". Today, he said referring to a clash between Rome and Viktor Orban's government and to Italy's threat use its veto on the approval of the EU budget, "things have not changed. The political pressures continue. But this is not the right way".