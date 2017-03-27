++ Father kills self after murdering his two children ++

Bolzano

Aged two and a half, four

Bolzano, March 27 - A father killed himself Monday after murdering his two children, aged two and a half and four, in a flat in the centre of Trento. The man's body was found at the bottom of a gully outside the northern Italian city. Police said he had thrown himself off to his death.

