++ Father kills self after murdering his two children ++

Bolzano
27/03/2017
Bolzano, March 27 - A father killed himself Monday after murdering his two children, aged two and a half and four, in a flat in the centre of Trento. The man's body was found at the bottom of a gully outside the northern Italian city. Police said he had thrown himself off to his death.
