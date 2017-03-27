Leonardo's Adoration of the Magi 'recovers colours' (2)

Florence, March 27 - Leonardo da Vinci's Adoration of the Magi has recovered much of its original colouring after a painstaking restoration. The artwork has returned to Florence's Uffizi Gallery after being taken to the Opificio Delle Pietre Dure institute for restoration in 2011 due to serious deterioration of the surface. The painting will be the star of a special show opening on Tuesday after the restoration conducted with the help of the financial support of the Amici degli Uffizi (Friends of the Uffizi) association. The panel was commissioned from the Augustinian Friars for the church of San Donato in Scopeto in 1481. The artist left it unfinished after moving to Milan in 1482, prompting the friars to ask Filippino Lippi to produce another altarpiece on the same subject. That work was completed in 1496. Leonardo's painting, the biggest survivor panel of the master at 246 x 243 cm, was housed at the Benci family's properties in Florence for some time before entering the Medici collections.