Grillo defends Raggi in signatures case

Rome, March 27 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Monday defended the M5S mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, from accusations there had been irregularities in collecting the signatures that backed her list before last June's landslide win. "Put your minds at ease: Raggi is legitimately the mayor of Rome, elected by more than two thirds of Roman voters," he said on Facebook.