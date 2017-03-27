Woman damages two candelabras in Pantheon

Rome
27/03/2017
Rome, March 27 - A Romanian woman of no fixed abode damaged two 18th-century wooden candelabras in Rome's iconic Pantheon Sunday. The woman, 40, snapped off the arm of one of the candelabras and threw in onto the floor of Emperor Augustus's temple to all the gods. The reason for her act is not yet known, police said.
