Turin

Judge insulted over 'no shouting' rape acquittal

Graffiti accuses judge of protecting rapists

Judge insulted over 'no shouting' rape acquittal

Turin, March 27 - Graffiti targeting a judge who gave the victim's failure to shout as a factor in her decision to acquit a defendant of rape was found on the wall opposite Turin's courthouse on Monday. On February 15 Diamante Minucci cleared a Red Cross volunteer of raping a colleague because, according to the explanation of the sentence, the victim "only said enough... without shouting" or "betraying emotion". "You protect rapists," was scrawled on a wall in via Paolo Borsellino. The graffiti featured an encircled A - the symbol of anarchy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scacco al clan Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Scacco al clan di Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Diciassettenne messinese a "Italia's Got Talent"

Diciassettenne messinese a "Italia's Got Talent"

Per l’eredità si era messa a spiare i parenti con le webcam

Per l’eredità si era messa a spiare i parenti con le webcam

di Giovanni Pastore

Nuovi elementi di prova, Bambino in carcere

Nuovi elementi di prova, Bambino in carcere

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33