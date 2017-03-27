Judge insulted over 'no shouting' rape acquittal

Turin
27/03/2017
Turin, March 27 - Graffiti targeting a judge who gave the victim's failure to shout as a factor in her decision to acquit a defendant of rape was found on the wall opposite Turin's courthouse on Monday. On February 15 Diamante Minucci cleared a Red Cross volunteer of raping a colleague because, according to the explanation of the sentence, the victim "only said enough... without shouting" or "betraying emotion". "You protect rapists," was scrawled on a wall in via Paolo Borsellino. The graffiti featured an encircled A - the symbol of anarchy.
