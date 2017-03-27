Raggi says no problem with electoral-list signatures (2)

Rome, March 27 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Monday that she was confident there are no problems with the signatures used for her electoral list following a report by Mediaset TV show Le Iene. "I read about the alleged irregularities," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. "We have always responded via the list delegates, who are two lawyers, and they reassured me. "We'll run further checks anyway. But what I am told by my delegates is that there are no irregularities". The message was echoed by the M5S itself. "Put your mind at rest: Raggi is the legitimate mayor of Rome, voted for by two-thirds of Roman voters," the M5S said. "All the signatures collected in Rome for the presentation of the Virginia Raggi list are authentic and have been authenticated". Raggi's administration has been hit by a series of setbacks, including the resignation of several senior officials, and she is under investigation for alleged abuse of office over an appointment.