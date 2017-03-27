Suitcase woman 'died of malnutrition' - autopsy

Rimini, March 27 - An Asian woman whose body was found in a suitcase found on a dockside in Rimini harbour at the weekend probably died of malnutrition, sources said after an autopsy Monday. "She looked as if she'd come out of a labour camp," they said. The autopsy found there had bene no "external causes" of the death and ruled out asphyxiation or drowning. It is therefore likely she was nearly dead when she was put into the suitcase, sources said.