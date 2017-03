Soccer: Sarri gets Golden Bench

Rome, March 27 Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri on Monday got the Golden Bench award for best Serie A coach in 2016. "For once it's nice to beat Massimiliano (Allegri)," he said in reference to the Juventus coach who won everything on the domestic front last year. Sarri said he thought he had got the award "because it's given by coaches and five years ago I was coaching in Serie C."