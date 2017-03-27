Rome

Raggi legitimate mayor, signatures OK - M5S

All signatures for electoral list are authentic - movement

Raggi legitimate mayor, signatures OK - M5S

Rome, March 27 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi is the capital's legitimate first citizen, her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said Monday after Mediaset TV show Le Iene reported on allegedly irregularities in the signatures for her electoral list. "Put your mind at rest: Raggi is the legitimate mayor of Rome, voted for by two-thirds of Roman voters," the M5S said. "All the signatures collected in Rome for the presentation of the Virginia Raggi list are authentic and have been authenticated".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scacco al clan Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Scacco al clan di Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Diciassettenne messinese a "Italia's Got Talent"

Diciassettenne messinese a "Italia's Got Talent"

Per l’eredità si era messa a spiare i parenti con le webcam

Per l’eredità si era messa a spiare i parenti con le webcam

di Giovanni Pastore

Nuovi elementi di prova, Bambino in carcere

Nuovi elementi di prova, Bambino in carcere

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33