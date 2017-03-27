Raggi legitimate mayor, signatures OK - M5S

Rome
27/03/2017
Rome, March 27 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi is the capital's legitimate first citizen, her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said Monday after Mediaset TV show Le Iene reported on allegedly irregularities in the signatures for her electoral list. "Put your mind at rest: Raggi is the legitimate mayor of Rome, voted for by two-thirds of Roman voters," the M5S said. "All the signatures collected in Rome for the presentation of the Virginia Raggi list are authentic and have been authenticated".
Le altre notizie
