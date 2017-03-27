EU restrictions not untouchable says Gentiloni (2)

Rome, March 27 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Monday that European Union rules should not be considered set in stone. "There are European rules and restrictions that we should not see as untouchable, there is a margin of negotiation," he said as he met regional representatives at the premier's office. "Debate with Brussels will certainly be open up until the autumn and it may produce results, with the knowledge that, on the one hand, we have to maintain balance, and, on the other, that we have to achieve a more realistic European framework". Gentiloni said his government's upcoming economic blueprint, the new DEF, will strike a balance between the need to improve Italy's public finances and the need to boost growth. "We'll have the presentation of the DEF in parliament within about 15 days and then in September the update statement in view of the budget law," Gentiloni said. "The priorities include safeguarding and reinforcing labour, infrastructure and investment. We must field an economic-policy framework that maintains budget equilibrium and spending rationalization with support for growth".