I back EU on right to demonstrate- Alfano in Moscow

Moscow, March 27 - Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said during a visit to Moscow on Monday that he backed the EU's stance on the right to demonstrate after Sunday's arrests during protests in Russia. "With full respect for Russia's sovereignty and laws, I cannot fail to identify with the position expressed by the EU and reiterate our faith in the principles of free expression of thought regulated by international conventions," Alfano said during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.