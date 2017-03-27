EU restrictions not untouchable says Gentiloni

Rome, March 27 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Monday that European Union rules should not be considered set in stone. "There are European rules and restrictions that we should not see as untouchable, there is a margin of negotiation," he said as he met regional representatives at the premier's office. "Debate with Brussels will certainly be open up until the autumn and it may produce results, with the knowledge that, on the one hand, we have to maintain balance, and, on the other, that we have to achieve a more realistic European framework.".