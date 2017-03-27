Mattarella says too much verbal, web violence

Rome, March 27 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday complained that society was beset by too much violent language, especially on the Internet, as he received Italian cinema figures before the David di Donatello awards. The president spoke of an excess of verbal violence that "moves increasingly quickly on the web and in our human relations". He called on the cinema world to "help us to reflect, to overcome barriers and prejudices, to discover the value of diversity," and said dialogue might by tough but is always worth the effort, ahead of the Italian equivalent of the Oscars.