Soccer: Young Italy to face Netherlands after Albania win

Florence, March 26 - Juventus centre back Leonardo Bonucci is likely to lead a young Italy side in Tuesday's friendly against the Netherlands in Amsterdam following Friday's 2-0 win over Alabania in a World Cup qualifier. The victory in Palermo, secured by goals by Daniele De Rossi and Ciro Immobile, kept the Azzurri level with Spain at the top of European qualifying Group G with 13 points from five games. Coach Gian Piero Ventura is expected to rest most of his regulars in Amsterdam and give some fringe members of the squad some international action. After making two appearances as a substitute, teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma looks set to make his first start. He will come in for captain Gianluigi Buffon, who made his 1,000 professional appearance against the Albanians. Bonucci will probably be in charge of a three-man defence along with Alessio Romagnoli and Daniele Rugani. Matteo Darmian and Davide Zappacosta are tipped to take up the flanks, with Andrea Petagna deployed in attack.