Rome

Raggi says no problem with electoral-list signatures

Rome mayor says team will run further checks

Raggi says no problem with electoral-list signatures

Rome, March 27 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Monday that she was confident there are no problems with the signatures used for her electoral list following a report by Mediaset TV show Le Iene. "I read about the alleged irregularities," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. "We have always responded via the list delegates, who are two lawyers, and they reassured me. We'll run further checks anyway. But what I am told by my delegates is that there are no irregularities".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scacco al clan Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Scacco al clan di Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Diciassettenne messinese a "Italia's Got Talent"

Diciassettenne messinese a "Italia's Got Talent"

Per l’eredità si era messa a spiare i parenti con le webcam

Per l’eredità si era messa a spiare i parenti con le webcam

di Giovanni Pastore

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Nuovi elementi di prova, Bambino in carcere

Nuovi elementi di prova, Bambino in carcere

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33