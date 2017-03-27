Raggi says no problem with electoral-list signatures

Rome, March 27 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Monday that she was confident there are no problems with the signatures used for her electoral list following a report by Mediaset TV show Le Iene. "I read about the alleged irregularities," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. "We have always responded via the list delegates, who are two lawyers, and they reassured me. We'll run further checks anyway. But what I am told by my delegates is that there are no irregularities".